Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Friday announced the Country Implementation Lead of the Shell Business Operations (SBO), Nigeria, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, while making the appointment public quoted the Governor as saying “we are proud to attract Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, a talented technocrat at Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to support me to drive our transformation agenda in order to realise the vision of embedding prosperity in Oyo State.”

The Governor said the choice of Adeosun as the first female SSG in the history of the state is in line with “his firm belief in women’s inclusiveness and diversity in government.”

The statement further described Mrs. Adeosun as a licensed Pharmacist and a Chartered Human Resources Practitioner who obtained a degree in Pharmacy and a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Benin in 1990 and 1997 respectively.

According to Adisa’s statement, Adeosun will be bringing on board over 26 years of diverse multinational experience, which has seen her hold lead roles in SmithKline Beecham (GlaxoSmithKline) and the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

The statement reads in part, “Mrs Adeosun has held multiple roles with local and global remits in the organisations.

“She hails from Ile Mato, Oranyan area in Ibadan North East Local Government of Oyo State.

“The new Oyo SSG is a full member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), Nigeria and a Chartered member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development (CIPD), United Kingdom.

“She has also held various Lead HR Roles with specialisation in areas such as Business partnering, Talent Management, and Employee Relations.

“As an active member of the CIPM, Mrs. Adeosun is involved in a foundation that is currently executing a programme for young leaders to imbibe leadership values of integrity, excellence, empathy & transformation.

“The programme is targeted at leaving a leadership legacy in Africa by strengthening capabilities in today’s leaders and building a pipeline of ready future leaders by 2035.

“Governor Makinde wished Mrs. Adeosun the best in her new assignment.”