Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has urged Muslims in the country to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice, love and pray fervently for the unity and peace in the country.

He felicitated with the entire Muslim Ummah in the State on the occasion of Eid-el Fitr celebration, which is being observed as the “festival of breaking the fast” marking the end of Ramadan.

Governor Lalong, in a press statement through the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Emmanuel Nanle, urged the Muslim faithful to reflect on the lessons learnt during the Ramadan period and on the significance of fasting as a religious obligation.

He stressed that without the virtues of brotherly love, accommodation and sacrificial giving, religion would make no meaning and peace would be elusive in the society.

The governor further called on all citizens in the State to live in harmony with one another and practice their religion in love and by the truth it professes.

While wishing all Muslims a Happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration, the Governor also tasked citizens of the State to continue praying fervently for sustained economic recovery and for the peace and unity of Nigeria, adding that the government would continue to ensure the security of lives and property as well as the prosperity of all in the state.

He also urged all citizens to comply with security measures put in place by Security Agencies who have been tasked to work round the clock to ensure that the festivity is celebrated peacefully in the State. He further urged the Moslem Ummah to ensure the general observance of law and order as always during the celebration, so as not to infringe on the rights of others.

The governor wishes the Muslim Ummah a rewarding Eid-el-Fitr celebration and a prosperous commencement of the month of Shawwal.