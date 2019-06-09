<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Catholic Arch Bishop of Jos, Most Rev Ignatious Kaigama, has tasked Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong to be proactive, committed and honest in governance.

The clergy also encouraged the governor to sustain honest efforts towards tackling the socio-economic challenges on the Plateau.

Kaigama handed down the task to Lalong after a special prayer session with the governor in government house, Rayfield Jos, on Sunday.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Director of Press and Public Affairs, Solomon Gujor, Kaigama had led the senior priest, representatives of women and children and laity of the Archdiocese of Jos metropolitan to pray for Lalong on the first day he resumed duties in his office after he was sworn in for a second tenure.

According to Kaigama, they were in Lalong’s office to pray for him in compliance with scriptural injunctions that they should pray for leaders since all authorities come from God.

His Lordship cautioned Lalong to guide against divisive factors that breed mistrust, hatred, violence, insecurity, polarisation and tension as he strives to deliver on his electoral mandate.

In his remarks, Lalong who expressed joy and happiness for the prayers said the special prayers to usher in his second term administration has built his confidence and refilled his strength to work for the people of the state.

Lalong called on religious leaders and citizens of the state to always pray for the state for God’s divine guidance as he steers the ship of Plateau State to the next level.