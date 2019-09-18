<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has said that his administration is determined to recover the economic fortunes of the middlebelt state and create employment opportunities for young people and women as a way to strengthen the existing peace.

The Governor noted that Plateau had witness significant peace coming into office in 2015, saying deliberate steps have been taken to recover the lost economy fortunes of the state through youth and women empowerment.

Lalong, in a press statement issued on Wednesday by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, after his visit to the Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria, Engr. Usman Gur Muhammad, says he is determined to create industrial opportunities for the people of Plateau.

“With the State now enjoying the ambience of peace, we are determined to create jobs and make our people productive, which will also help us return the State to its pride of place as the “Home of Peace and Tourism” as well as a productive environment,” the Governor stated.

Lalong assured the Managing Director of the TCN that the Plateau State Government will do everything possible to remove all obstacles standing in the way of the TCN and Discos in providing available and affordable power to the people to engage into meaningful businesses.

“Whenever I see anything that will benefit the people of the State, I will always follow up personally and ensure that the details are settled. That is why I decided to come and follow up on the issues that had earlier been raised about some encumbrances that were stalling your work in Plateau.”

TCN Managing Director Usman Gur Muhammad described the Governor’s visit as a moral booster that will enable the company to accelerate its intervention in Plateau.

He explained that the Makeri–Pankshin line will be completed soon, while the line from Lantang – Wase will be reinvigorated.

Engr. Usman also appealed to the Governor to use his office as the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum to push forward the quest for recapitalization of distribution companies in order to make sure they perform effectively.