Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has said that the fight against corruption by President Muhammadu Buhari will be more intense under his second term in office.

The governor said that up until recently only the executive branch of government had come under scrutiny, but that now the anti-corruption fight been extended to the legislature, judiciary and the private sector.

Lalong disclosed this in Jos on Wednesday at the Hill State Hotel during a meeting by the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption in Nigeria.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has categorical made it clear from the inception of the APC led administration since 2015 that he will lead a government with zero tolerance for corruption, and that anyone found enmeshed in corruption will surely face the wrath of the law,” the Plateau governor remarked.

“Before now, everyone believed that the fight against corruption is only centred on the executives, but the case is now diverse, the legislatures, the judiciary and all sectors of the economy are under watch.

“It is on this note that the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) just commissioned investigators to verify constituency projects executed by immediate past senators and members of the House of Representatives.

“This noble activity will trickle down to the state and the local governments for the purpose of probity and accountability. It, therefore, means that contractors too and all citizenry who are found to connive or aid corruption will surely face the law.”

Lalong challenged traditional and religious leaders to join in the war against corruption by interrogating the processes that leads to the conferment of chieftaincy and religious titles on their subjects, in order to weed out corrupt persons who may seek to take advantage of such privileges.

He added that government will also make every effort to ensure that civil servants comply strictly with civil service rules and regulations.