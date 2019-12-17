<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Chairman Northern Governors Forum who is also Plateau State Governor Barrister Simon Bako Lalong has stated that President Buhari has demonstrated unparalleled leadership, patriotism, integrity, sacrifice and courage in bringing genuine change to Nigeria.

Governor Lalong in congratulations message to the President at 77th said the revival of the economy, industries, railways, agriculture and other sectors by the Change Government Under his leadership has brought back confidence to the nation and putting it on the path of productivity and self-sufficiency.

Lalong emphasized that the honest and transparent leadership by the President and his achievements in the fight against corruption means that the future of Nigeria is being secured and guaranteed even as the world continues to give the country its rightful place in the comity of nations.

He assured the President of the renewed loyalty and cooperation of Northern Governors to his administration assuring him of their prayers, support and goodwill as he continues to lead the nation to the next level.