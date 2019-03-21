



Member-elect for Pengana Constituency in the Plateau House of Assembly, late Ezekiel Afon, was on Thursday buried in Bassa Local Government amid tears.

Afon, who was a serving member of the State Assembly died on March 10, shortly after he was declared re-elected for another term.

Gov Simon Lalong who spoke at the funeral service, promised that the state government would pay the school fees of his four children.

“We will pay the children’s school fees for the period we will be in office.

“We will also take up his plans and wishes and assist the Church to be remodeled.

“He represented his constituency very well in the Plateau State House of Assembly.

“We wanted more of his kind in the House, but God called and we cannot question God.’’

Lalong urged the wife of the deceased lawmaker to be courageous and look unto God, whom he said was the great comforter.

Mr Joshua Madaki, Speaker, Plateau House of Assembly, in a tribute described late Afon as a man of multidimensional values.

Madaki further described his late colleague as a mediator among members of the house.

“As men of God, we have the responsibility to stand in the gap created in the family.

“We have the responsibility to pick the bills he left,’’ he said.

The bereaved wife, Mary Afon, said that she and the children would greatly miss the man she described as her husband, father and teacher.

She said that she had learnt a lot from him since they got married as he was an intelligent, meticulous and patient person that the paid attention to every detail.

Mrs Afon appealed to the people of Pengana constituency to uphold and sustain the peace that her late husband worked for.

Rev. James Ibun, Senior Pastor, Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in a sermon, urged all men to make their ways right with God.

Ibun said that God would on the last day judge men based on their deeds on earth.