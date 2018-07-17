The Governor of Plateau, Mr Simon Lalong has promised to train more indigenes on modern agricultural practices and innovation, towards conflict resolution, peace and development in the State.

Lalong gave the indication on Tuesday in the Hague, the Netherlands, on the margins of President Buhari’s official visit to the country.

The Governor who is part of the President’s delegation to the European country had visited the Greenhouse Horticulture in Bleiswijk, one of the experimental greenhouses of Wageningen University and Research, the Netherlands.

‘‘Our focus on agriculture as a means of diversification has been embraced by the Plateau State Government and we are doing a lot.

‘‘My visit to WUR affords me the opportunity to learn from experts and researchers in the Netherlands which is a major food exporting country, second to the United States.

‘‘It is also an opportunity to see how we can train more Plateau people and encourage those who have gained such international exposure and knowledge to bring their experience home,’’ he said.

The Plateau governor said beyond diversification and improving the revenue earnings of the state, he considered agriculture as a veritable tool to get the ‘youths off the streets’, amidst the current security situation in North Central, Nigeria.

‘‘We are looking for viable alternatives to resolve the herdsmen/farmers clashes, to ensure food security in the country and we think embracing modern technology in farming will be very helpful,’’ he said.

Commenting on Saturday’s attack on his motorcade by some hoodlums, while leaving an IDP camp in Jos, Lalong said it was ”politically motivated.”

‘‘We know that some of the crisis in Plateau have political undertone or how else will you explain what happened after my visit to an IDP on Saturday,’’ he said.

The governor said no arrests have been made after the incident, adding that security agencies are investigating.