The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, on Wednesday, revealed that the state government was reviewing the security architecture ‘to close gaps’ identified during the recent attacks on three communities by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

While condemning those “exploiting the killings for political advantages,” he said, “it is wrong to play politics with the lives of the people.”

A statement issued by the Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Yakubu Dati, quoted Lalong as saying this during the end-of-month prayer organised at the Government House Chapel in Jos.

On the occasion, Lalong also said that “relevant laws are being reviewed to ensure maximum penalties against such criminals.”

The Deputy Chaplain of the Chapel, Rev. Ezekiel Dewan, in his sermon titled: “We hold the key,” took his reading from Jeremiah 29:7, advising believers to pray for the peace of the land.