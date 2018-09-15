Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the demise of Dr Abdullahi Wase, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Qatar.

Wase died on Friday in Doha after a brief illness.

Lalong on Saturday in Shendam, described the deceased as an illustrious son of Plateau.

The governor regretted that he passed on at a crucial time, when his peace advocacy is most needed.

Lalong also condoled with the people of the State, Wase Emirate Council, the diplomatic community and indeed the immediate family, praying that the Almighty God will grant the deceased eternal rest.

Wase was appointed in 2016 by President Buhari as a non-career Ambassador.