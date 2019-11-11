<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has urged Muslims to regard the Eid-el-Maulud period as an opportunity for sober reflection and a time to demonstrate love.

Lalong said this in his goodwill message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Simon Machan, made available to newsmen in Jos.

“Use the occasion to think of what you can do to demonstrate love to others, particularly those who are of other Faiths.

“The occasion provides another opportunity for sober reflection where the virtues of Prophet Mohammed will resonate with all Muslims as they demonstrate love.

“Also, use the occasion to continue to pray for the nation and uphold leaders at all levels so that they can be granted the ability to tackle the nation’s problems,” he said.

The governor also called on Plateau people to show love and tolerance to one another as the peace currently enjoyed in the state was being consolidated.

He assured the people that his administration would continue to work at building lasting legacies for the state.

According to him, such would be achieved through his three-pillar policy thrust of peace, security and good governance, infrastructure development and economic rebirth.

Similarly, Mr Ezekiel Mondyau, Management Committee Chairman, Barkin Ladi Local Government of the state, urged Muslims to use the Maulud to imbibe and preach peace in the area.

Mondyau made the call in his Eid-el-Maulud message contained in a statement made available to newsmen.

“Once there is peace in any given society, there will always be room for economic growth and development, but without peace, development becomes a mirage.

“I hereby urge our teaming youths, not to indulge in any negative vices capable of disrupting the relative peace we are currently enjoying in the area.