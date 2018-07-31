President Muhammadu Buhari is set to honour Abdullahi Abubakar, the 83-year-old Imam, who hid over 200 people, including Christians, during an attack in Plateau.

Simon Lalong, governor of Plateau, disclosed this on Monday during the opening ceremony of a three-day peace and security conference.

Lalong said the president took the decision following reports that the Imam saved lives by hiding people in his house and mosque.

“The president has told me to bring Imam Abdullahi Abubakar for a handshake which will be followed by a national honour,” the governor said.

“I was also preparing what to do for this man. Although he is already in his old age, God knows why he did it at that age for us to study and also know how to maintain peace, not only in Plateau State but in Nigeria in general.

“What he did not only saved the people of Barkin Ladi LGA, not only Plateau state but I think the whole of this country because 300 lives is not a small number. So, Alhaji Abdullahi Abubakar, only God will reward you for what you have done.

“We are waiting for that process of meeting the president for a handshake and national honour. Having a handshake with Mr President at the age of 83, I think the man will be happy, even if he is going to his grave, that something has happened in his life.”

The governor also expressed happiness that the Imam’s gesture took place during his tenure as governor of the state.