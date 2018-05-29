Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong says the committee on farmers-herdsmen clashes headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is determined to relocate women, children and the aged from the Internally Displaced Persons Camps (IDPs) in Plateau State to their ancestral homes.

He noted that security of lives and property in the state has been the focus of his administration, stating that he will not compromise it under any circumstance.

Lalong stated this on Tuesday at the occasion of the Democracy Day celebration in Jos, Plateau State.

Lalong, who is among the Governors inaugurated on the committee of the farmers-herdsmen settlement, said the federal government has started disbursing funds for the rebuilding and rehabilitation of internally displaced persons in the country.

“Our determination to ensure sustainable peace in the state through continuous dialogue, security watch and effective peace architecture remain unwavering. We shall continue to work in synergy with the federal government to attain the set objectives of ensuring that all our Internally displaced people (IDPs) are resettled in their original places and their security guaranteed,” the Governor stated.

“I urge all citizens in the state, and most especially the affected areas to cooperate with government, the security agents and other officials as they work assiduously to ensure the success of this enormous task.”

He said that once he gets clearance from the security apparatus in the state, he will give the go ahead for the conduct of much awaited local government elections.

“We are also very aware of the desire of the people for local government elections to be conducted. I wish to assure citizens of the state that in no distant time local government elections would be conducted as soon as we receive security clearance from relevant security agencies.

“Citizens of the state should be aware that security is a major concern to us as a government, and this cannot be sacrificed under whatever guise. It is also the intention of the administration to sustain prompt payment of workers’ salaries and pensions towards bettering the living conditions and motivating them for effective service delivery.”

Lalong noted that the Justice Stephen Adah Commission of Inquiry, instituted by the federal government in 2016, indicted the previous PDP administration of stealing funds belonging to the state government.

He stated that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was working tirelessly to recover the funds.