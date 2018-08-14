Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong shocked citizens Tuesday afternoon as he in a state broadcast announced the creation of new Chiefdoms, Districts and Village Areas, thereby fulfilling part of the promises he made to the people during his campaigns.

While the benefiting communities expressed happiness over the development, the Governor urged those whose communities were not mentioned not to lose hope as the exercise was a continuous one aimed at bringing governance to the grassroots across the state.

The Governor hoped that the new creations, restoration of old ones and re-grading of traditional status will bring greater confidence and assurance to the citizenry with a collective resolve to remain united and pursue common development goals.

According to him, “You would recall that on assumption of office, we promised to address the issue of creation of chiefdoms, districts, village areas and review of salaries and welfare packages for traditional rulers in the state. The administrative committees that were set up have completed and submitted their reports to government, which were in turn carefully studied.

“We recognize that the long-awaited creation of chiefdoms, districts and village areas places high premium on the desire of government to unite the people under accountable traditional institutions. Rather than remain ambivalent in the face of controversies, it is only proper to be conscious of the imperative for continuity and emancipation to fulfil the yearnings of the people.

“Government has considered and approved the creation, upgrading and restoration of new chiefdoms in the state. In 2006, some new chiefdoms were created and gazetted but were set aside by the immediate past administration, without following due process and approval of the State House of Assembly. These chiefdoms are hereby restored.

“Two existing Chiefdoms have been upgraded from 2nd class to 1st class status; namely, the Aten Chiefdom with headquarter in Ganawuri, under Atar Aten of Ganawuri; and the Anaguta Chiefdom in Jos North, with headquarter in Gwong, under Ujah Anaguta. Three new Chiefdoms have been created, namely Ibaas in Barkin Ladi, Ngas in Kanke and Byan in Langtang South.”

He further explained in the text how the new chiefdoms, districts and village areas created across the 17 local government areas would operate as well defined the status of the traditional rulers.