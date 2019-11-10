<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau has congratulated Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama on his appointment by the Holy Father, Pope Francis as the Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja.

The appointment of Archbishop Kaigama, who is the Archbishop of Jos Catholic Archdiocese followed the retirement of John Cardinal Olorunfemi Onaiyekan.

Lalong in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Simon Macham described the appointment as a higher calling to divine duty.

The governor said that the appointment was a testimony of Kaigama’s impeccable track record of service in the Lord’s vineyard over many decades.

He particularly expressed joy that the new Archbishop has tremendously contributed to the growth of the Catholic Church in Nigeria and Plateau in particular.

Lalong added that Kaigama had consistently availed the state of his wealth of wisdom and experience especially during difficult moments.

While calling on God to give him the grace to carry out his new assignment, Lalong assured Kaigama of continuous prayers and support of the government and people of Plateau.

He also congratulated John Cardinal Onaiyekan on his retirement after many years of meritorious service to the Catholic Church, Christendom and Nigeria at large.

According to Lalong, Onaiyekan stood for unity, justice reconciliation, accountability and righteousness.

He prayed to God to grant him good health and more wisdom as he enjoyed his life in retirement.