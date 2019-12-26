<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has condoled with Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi over the death of his elder sister, Hajia Rabiat Bello.

Lalong in a condolence message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Simon Macham, described the death of Hajia Rabiat as a great loss to the Bello family and the entire people of Kogi.

He said that the deceased would be greatly missed considering how she touched many lives through her personal efforts.

He encouraged Gov. Bello in particular to accept the death of his beloved sister as the will of God.

The governor urged him to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a fulfilled life in which she positively touched many who came across her.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the late Hajia Rabiat, Lalong urged the family to ensure that the good name and legacies she left behind continued to inspire others to live purposefully.