Governor Simon Bako Lalong has commiserated with the government and people of Zamfara and Sokoto states over the gruesome murder of 20 villagers in Kwaddi villages in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Governor Lalong, in a statement issued by his Deputy Director of Press, Solomon John Gujor, and made available to newsmen in Jos on Tuesday, also condemned the killing of 50 people in Rabah and Isa Local Government Areas of Sokoto State by armed bandits in similar fashion.

Lalong, while condemning the attacks, admonished Nigerians to respect the sanctity of life and treat it with dignity that is prescribed by all religions.

He stressed that the attacks were becoming too frequent and called on all people of goodwill to join forces to defeat the evil agenda of the perpetrators.

The Plateau governor noted that no development could be achieved in an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty, saying we must be our brother’s keepers.

While praying for the repose of the souls of those that lost their lives, the governor expressed hope that the renewed fight against all forms of insecurity would soon return the region to its old peaceful disposition.