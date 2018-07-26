The Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, has said that government at all levels under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to addressing issues that are threatening the Educational Development in the Country.

He made this disclosure at the 18th Federation of Muslim Women’s Association in Nigeria (FOMWAN) Annual Education Summit held in Jos, Plateau State.

He reiterated that the federal government funded social intervention program has various components that are tailored towards addressing the poor rate of school enrolment, dropouts, youth-unemployment, skills acquisitions and other forms of non-formal educational development.

Lalong who spoke through his Commissioner for Higher Education, Mrs Elizabeth Wapmuk, said the administration in the state has on its part, made human capital development and social welfare a key policy thrust.

“Education is no doubt the spring board that can push the pursuit of excellence in all areas of development, and FOMWAN as a women oganisation has kept itself in tune with the submission. Considering the rate at which our educational quality is dropping, the importance of education cannot be over-emphasised, knowing that it is the bedrock of any meaningful development, “he stated.

In her remarks, FOMWAN National Amirah, Hajiya Halima Jibril submitted that education remained the most potent weapon, which can be used for personal, community and national development.