



Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state says that 1,800 civil servants in the state have benefitted from the Federal Government’s Home Renovation Scheme.

Lalong made the disclosure while declaring open a one-day seminar, organised by Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Plateau chapter, on Wednesday in Jos.

Represented by the Head of Service, Mr Izam Azi, Lalong said that the loan had uplifted the standard of living of the beneficiaries in the state.

According to him, the loan, disbursed by Federal Mortgage Bank, is part of government’s efforts at ensuring that civil servants are well catered for.

“The bank has disbursed over N2 billion to 1,800 beneficiaries in Plateau, as part of its home renovation scheme. The beneficiaries are workers because it is a loan and will be paid back.

“It was easy for our workers to access the loan because we are regular in payment of salaries and other benefits.

“So, as I have always said, we shall continue to prioritise the welfare of our workers to enable them perform optimally,” he said.

The governor, who thanked the association for organising the seminar, added that it was timely.

According to him, it will also compliment government’s efforts at training its workers and also avail participants the opportunity to learn the current trend that can produce result and enhance progress at all levels.





Lalong also thanked the various labour unions in the state for ensuring cordial working relationship with government, urging them to do more for the greater good of the state.

“We really want to commend the labour unions in this state for ensuring a cordial working relationship with government.

“This is why, as a government, we don’t joke with any issue that labour brings up; we always come to the table to discuss with them.

“We shall continue to appeal that this cordial relationship be maintained for the growth and development of the state,” he said.

In his welcome address, the ASCSN Chairman in the state, Mr Titus Malau, said that the seminar was organised to acquaint members with contemporary issues.

Malau also said that it was aimed at ensuring a virile, strong, prudent and articulate civil service in the state and in the country in general.

“Civil service, as we know, is the engine room of any government. So if we have well-equipped, articulate and motivated civil servants, we are sure of having a balanced structure as extension of service delivery to the people and the state.

“What is happening here today is a strong indication that we want the government to succeed in its strides. The cost and burden of governance should not be left with government alone.

“So this seminar is organised to keep our members abreast of current and contemporary happenings nationally and in particular, in the work place,” Malau said.

Newsmen report that the one-day seminar has, as its theme: “Towards a Good Working Environment.”