Eminent businessman and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has disclaimed a malicious online scammer and impersonator who has been using his name to extort money from unsuspecting online users on social media, especially Facebook.

The disclaimer was contained in a statement by Kanu’s spokesman, Kenneth Udeh.

According to Udeh, the individual usually asks members of the public on social media to pay a certain amount of money, usually N100,000, to secure employment in any government agency with the sole aim of defrauding the person.

He said Kalu, a member of the All Progressives Congress, wishes to categorically state that such person is unknown to him and the information do not emanate from him or his office as he would Never demand for such to accord any form of favour or assistance to any individual.

He added: “This matter has been reported to the relevant security agencies to commence action and to fish out and expose the perpetrator of this scam.

“However, the Nigerian public are hereby advised to beware and be extremely cautious of this and resist any form extortion using Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu ‘s name and report any similar activity to the relevant security agencies.

“The official social media platforms of his Excellency remains:

“Facebook: Orji Uzor Kalu.”