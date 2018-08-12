A former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has said that if a court of competent jurisdiction ordered that former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, be released, it should be obeyed.

He also stressed the need to respect the rule of law in order for democracy to thrive in the country.

Kalu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, said that any pronouncement from a properly constituted court of justice must be obeyed and complied with.

Kalu spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja.

According to Kalu, because the various tiers of government, individuals and corporate entities have no respect for the decisions of the courts, “we are making many unlawful things possible.

“If a court issues an order that Sambo Dasuki be released, it should be obeyed.

“If we Nigerians genuinely want democracy to endure, we should learn how to respect the laws of the land.

“The law of the land is our constitution and any pronouncement made by the court based on the constitution should be obeyed,’’ Kalu said.