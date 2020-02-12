<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku, on Tuesday, assembled the elite of Taraba State resident in Abuja to reassure the Federal Government of the unalloyed support of the people on the construction of $5.8 billion Mambilla Hydroelectric Pow­er Project which has lingered for over forty years.

Governor Ishaku, tradi­tional rulers, members of the state House of Assembly, Commissioners, Lawmak­ers representing the state in the National Assembly and leaders of thoughts all held a meeting with the Minister of Power, Engr. Mamman Sale, and his Minister of State counterpart, Goddy Jedy Agba, at the Transcorp Hil­ton Abuja as part of efforts to resolve all pending issues with host communities for seamless implementation of the project.





The project is expected to produce approximately 4.7 bil­lion kWh of electricity a year and also generate up to 50,000 local jobs during the construc­tion phase.

Speaking during the occa­sion, Governor Ishaku noted that the forty-year-old project would jumpstart the social and economic lives of the peoples of Taraba.

Ishaku in his keynote ad­dress said the project was a national dream for stable electricity power that had re­mained on the drawing board for more than forty years, say­ing the meeting marked the beginning of the sensitisation phase described as critical to the overall success of the proj­ect.

“For me, it is a dream comes true. I was a minister in power from 2011 to 2012 and so I had to personally participate in the designing of the Mandela hy­dropower station.”