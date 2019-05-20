<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku, on Monday said that all those spreading rumours that he had been either seriously ill or dead, would die first, assuring that he would be first to show up at their burial.

Gov Ishaku said this at Jolly Nyame Stadium while launching the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) policy in the state.

The governor who was reacting to news in the social media that he was paralysed and was considered dead, all because he had been away from the state, several weeks after he won a second tenure.

Ishaku said that contrary to what the rumour mongers were spreading, he was in “very good health” adding that those spreading the rumours were unconsciously praying for him to live long; he thanked them for it.

In a related development, the governor also banned the use of polythene bags in the state as a way of ensuring a clean and hygienic environment.

Ishaku who pronounced the ban at the official launching of the WASH policy in the state, also declared a state of emergency on Water Sanitation and Hygiene in the state.

He said that he would soon send a law to the state House of Assembly to back the ban while a technical committee would be constituted to draw up modalities for effective implementation of the ban.

Gov Ishaku noted that the unenviable placement of Nigeria as the second country with the highest rate of open defecation worldwide was unacceptable and assured that the state government would launch a massive campaign to change the narrative in the state.

Gov Ishaku reiterated that water is a necessity and every serious government would work towards ensuring stable water supply to all parts of the state.

“We still lack in service provision and supply. That is why we have keyed into this WASH policy and declared a state of emergency on WASH because water is important to the sustenance of human life.

“This administration has done so much in the water sector and has brought succour to a lot of our people. But there is more to be done, and we will remain relentless. This programme therefore, will be backed by a three-year action plan to campaign greatly against open defecation, ensure stable water supply and general hygiene.

“It is sad that Nigeria ranks second in open defecation globally. As a state, we will fight assiduously to change this narrative.”