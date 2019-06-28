<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State on Friday claimed that the government of his successor was clueless, heartless and reckless.

He said this as he received the report of the transition committee he had set up.

The governor said, “One is surprised that a former Accountant General that has served Nigeria will allow finance management to get to this level in a small state like Gombe.

“There must have been a conducive environment for such to thrive. The summary of it all is that the previous administration was clueless, heartless and reckless”.

Muhammad Kabir Ahmad, chairman of the transition committee at the submission of the final report said the committee was inaugurated on the 2nd April, 2019 and submitted its interim report on Saturday 11th, May 2019.

Ahmad said, “A careful review of the state’s fiscal position indicated that since 2011, the previous administration had embarked on expansionary fiscal policy largely financed by consistent borrowings. The local debts alone increased from N 5.95 billion in 2011 to N63.45 billion at the end of May 2019.

“This had led to the rising debt profile which stood at N119 billion as of 29th May 2019. Also, the total debt included N14.83 billion outstanding gratuities and pension.

“The sum of N638.90 million is being deducted from the statutory allocation to service various loans on a monthly basis.

“Towards the end of May 2019, the state received the sum of N11.71 billion including N5.6 billion Paris Club Refund, out of which N3.01 billion was paid as consultancy fees”. he noted.

Meanwhile, the committee also called for a reduction in the number of ministries in the state from 27 to 16 ministries.

He also emphasized on political will for the recommendations to be implemented. Ahmad said, “We have no doubt of your capacity to push through this. It is our hope that you will assemble a team of people with the character that will assist you, those who have the capacity, dedication and commitment to complement your character,” he added.