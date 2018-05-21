Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, of Abia has called on the Federal Government to support Cross River Government to execute its multi-billion dollar 274 kilometer superhighway and Bakassi deep seaport projects.

Ikpeazu made the call on Monday in Calabar during a courtesy visit to his Cross River colleague, Ben Ayade.

He said that the projects were of huge economic benefits to the state, the North-East and the entire country because they would allow the region easy access to the sea.

The Abia governor said: “it is only a man of courage and vision that can embark on such monumental projects.

“The potentials of the deep sea port and the super highway projects will add value to other states in Nigeria.

“If we are serious about diversification, the best thing to do is to encourage the realisation of these signature projects.

“So, we are appealing to the good reasons and logic of our leaders everywhere to lend their voice and support to the projects,” he said.

Ikpeazu said that Abia which shares borders with Cross River would be privileged to benefit from the abundant natural endowment in the state.

“The time for us to tap the full potentials of the seaport in Cross River is now.

“It is not proper to restrict the entrepreneurial spirit and energy of our people to just one or two seaports in the midst of many opportunities around us,” he added.

He described Ayade as a visionary leader who was opening vistas of economic growth through exploiting natural endowments and marketing of the country.

Responding, Ayade thanked the Abia governor for soliciting federal government’s support for the projects.

According to him, the state still felt the pains of the loss of its land and 76 oil wells to the neighbouring Akwa Ibom.

Ayade said it was time the federal government wiped the tears of the people by supporting the projects.“One of the ways to do that is by giving institutional support for the realisation of the deep seaport and superhighway projects,’’ he stated.