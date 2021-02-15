



The inauguration of new link road to Akwa Ibom, which was built by the Abia State Government, would provide fresh impetus to economic activities between the two neighbouring states.

The Aba – Ikot Ekpene federal highway, which serves as the major connection between the commercial city of Aba and the people of Akwa Ibom has since become impassable thereby making it a near impossibility to travel by road from Akwa Ibom to Aba from that axis.

But the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, said he decided to construct the 10 kilometre Osokwa-Aro Umuejie-Omoba Road as alternative route to access Aba from Akwa Ibom and invited his counterpart, Governor Udom Emmanuel, to perform the inauguration.

Ikpeazu noted that the new link road is of great economic importance to both Abia and Akwa Ibom, adding that the road would provide access to several towns including Umuahia, the capital city, Abia State and from Obikabia junction down to Akwa Ibom as well as Cross River State.

He said that the new road would mutually improve the economic growth of the two neighbouring states hence the need for enhanced unity and harmonious relationship between the states.

The governor of Abia state confessed that he has “learnt a lot” from his Akwa Ibom counterpart, who he described as a trans-generational leader.





Governor Emmanuel lauded Ikpeazu for constructing the new link road, noting that the entire Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (PDP) governors “are proud” of him.

He specially commended Ikpeazu for doing quality roads and disclosed that he drove many kilometres from Obingwa, the border local government with Akwa Ibom, all the way to the venue of the ceremony without seeing any pothole.

He stated that his administration has constructed a 160 metre road to link Akwa Ibom to Arochukwu, a border town on the northern tip of Abia State.

Earlier in his remarks the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Rt. Hon. Ude Oko Chukwu, appreciated his boss for giving the people of Abia quality roads and urged the road users to use it responsibly to ensure its longevity.

In their separate speeches, the member representing Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo federal constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Solomon Adaelu and his Isiala Ngwa North/South federal constituency counterpart, Hon. Darlington Nwokocha expressed their gratitude to the governor for constructing the road, which they said would boost the economy of the host communities and of the entire state.

The State Chairman of the PDP, Rt. Hon. Asiforo Okere, commended Ikpeazu for his great achievements, adding that PDP remained proud of both Governor Ikpeazu and Governor Emmanuel for delivering democratic dividends to their respective states.