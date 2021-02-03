



Abia Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has alleged that some unidentified individuals were working to ensure that they create anarchy and confusion through the herdsmen-farmer crisis currently rocking the country.

The governor also spoke on his administration’s policy of paying N100,000 as compensation for any cow killed or farmlands destroyed.

Governor Ikpeazu made this allegation while speaking on Channels TV Wednesday saying that the individuals were paving the way for opportunistic anarchists to infiltrate the country.

“We have people who are interested in creating ungoverned spaces, creating anarchy and confusion so that opportunistic anarchists, like ISIS and all those people who are interested in destabilising countries and nations across the world will come in,” Mr. Ikpeazu claimed.

The governor also cleared that the South-East governors were not interested in profiling the Hausas or Fulanis but criminal elements working to cause confusion in the country.

He suggested that leaders from the national to the local government level come together to “have a policy dealing with criminal elements wherever they may be found, irrespective of state of origin, business, vocation or background.”

“I think Nigeria is supposed to do a proper diagnosis of the problem and treat it accordingly; we are not diagnosing the problem properly, we are just diverting the attention of serious-minded people in this country,” he added.

Mr. Ikpeazu further warned against the selective dissemination of punishment and sanctions to suspected criminals.

“The selective dissemination of punishment and sanctions against suspected criminals is a panacea for anarchy. I think we have more serious issues in our hands than we are prepared to admit at this point,” he warned.





This comes days after the Chairman of the South-East Governor’s Forum, Dave Umahi, reiterated the ban on open grazing, asking the security agencies to flush out all criminal elements from the forest in the region.

Mr. Ikpeazu also explained the rationale behind paying a sum of N100,000 in compensation for any cow killed during farmers-herders’ crises in Abia state.

Abia, like other states in the south have accused herders of perpetrating crimes and destroying farmlands, causing reprisals from indigenes. Mr. Ikpeazu admits that there has been a spike in criminal activities within the state.

He said farmers who have their farmlands destroyed by cows are also paid N100,000, to ensure that “we give some succor and buffer.”

The state prohibited open grazing in June 2018, but the governor said enforcement of the law, the governor said farmer-herder conflicts are handled by a resolution committee chaired by the state police commissioner.

He said the aim of the committee is to resolve matters rather than allow the herders and farmers take laws into their own hands.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ikpeazu, who has been accused of owing the state workers outstanding salaries in the last few months said the salaries of 20,000 workers, out of the state’s total of 24,000 are up to speed but there are a few agencies and parastatals that are having issues with theirs.

“Under my watch, there is wage bill management and not salary payment,” he said.

According to him “the wage management requires that the staff be evaluated based on their output and then the government thinks of how to pay.”

The governor claimed the issue of salaries was inherited when he assumed office, while recalling that each staff at the state teaching hospital were paid N5.5 million being salary owed for 11 months.

He however, said the salaries of the primary school teachers are up to date, while parts of the secondary schools were paid in December.