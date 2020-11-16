



Following the request by Abia State traditional rulers led by their chairman, Eze Joseph Nwabeke of Eziama Ntigha of Isialangwa North, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu says he is considering to jettison the Abia Airport Project.

The governor stated this while receiving in audience the Principal Officers of the State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chairmen of the Traditional Rulers Council in the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.





The Chairman, Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Joseph Nwabekee and the Royal Fathers had urged the governor to shelve the proposed Abia Airport Project for now and use funds earmarked for it to complete the ongoing road projects in the state including some portions of the dilapidated Aba – Port Harcourt Highway and Aba – Ikot Ekpene Highway which are Federal Government roads.

Nwabekee said that fixing the roads would boost the economy of the state.

The governor assured them that he would table their request for government to shelve the proposed airport project before the State Executive Council for proper review and a decision.

The airport project was initiated by the former governor of the state and now senator representing Abia Central, Sen. Theophilus Orji.