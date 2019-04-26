<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the immediate dissolution of the Boards of the Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) and Hospital Management Board (HMB).

Enyinnaya Appolos, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, in a terse statement forwarded to newsmen on Thursday, thanked the members of the two boards for their contributions to the state’s health sector.

According to the statement, “Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the immediate dissolution of the Boards of the following parastatals in the state.

“The boards include; Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Hospital Management Board (HMB)

“Governor Ikpeazu wishes to express appreciation to the members of the two boards for their contributions to the state’s health sector and wishes them well in their future endeavors.”