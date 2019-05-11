<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the immediate dissolution of the boards of 32 establishments in the state.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Enyinnaya Appolos, the boards are: Abia State Water Board, Abia State Transport Corporation, Umuahia Capital Development Authority, Abia State Housing Corporation, Board of Internal Revenue (Abia State Revenue Service Agency), Abia State Road Maintenance Agency, Abia State Physical Planning Board, Abia State Library Board, Open Space Development Commission and Land Use Allocation Committee.

Others are: Ekeoha Market Board/Committee, Ariaria Market Board/Committee, Eziukwu Market Board/Committee, Ngwa Road Market Board/Committee, Traditional Medicine Council, Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State, Enyimba Football Club, Abia State Passenger Integrated Manifest and Safety Scheme, Abia State Environmental Protection Agency Board and Abia State Oil Palm Development Company.

World Bank Urban Development Project, Aba Textiles Mill, Abia Palm Limited, Abia Newspaper Corporation, Abia State Scholarship Board, Abia Tourism Board, Agency for Mass Literacy, Abia Essential Drug Services Board, Agricultural Development Program, Abia State Council for Art And Culture, State Emergency Management Agency and Abia Warriors Football Club completed the list.

The Governor expressed his appreciation to members of the boards for their service to the state and directed that all government properties in their possession be handed over to the relevant offices.

Ikpeazu had, earlier in the week, dissolved the Abia State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) as well as the Body of Political Appointees in the state.