Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has decried the menace of plastic products to the environment, urging residents of the state to embrace the campaign on reducing the use of plastics in the environment.

Speaking at the end of a road show to kick-start the 2018 World Environment Day (WED), the Abia governor stressed that the state needed a healthy environment and pleaded with the residents to ensure they avoid littering the environment with plastics and other non-biodegradable materials.

The 2018 edition of the World Environment Day celebration is organised by the State government in conjunction with the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture.

The governor represented by his Special Adviser on General Duties, Chief Erondu Erondu Jnr., decried the menace of plastics in the environment, stressing that it blocks the drainages, causes flooding, kills aquatic animals, among other, things.

He said there was need for Abia people and residents to contribute their quota in ensuring that the roads built by the present administration were not spoilt by their activities.

The governor, who stressed that Abia State needed a healthy environment pleaded with the residents to ensure they avoid littering the environment with plastics and other non-biodegradable materials.

Also speaking, Dr. Uche Onyeizu, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Environment and Ecology, disclosed the theme of 2018 World Environment Day as “Beat Plastic Pollution. If You Can’t Reuse It, Refuse It” and stressed the need for all to take care of the environment.

In their various speeches, Mr. Henry Nwachukwu, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry Environment, and the Abia Project Coordinator, Nigeria Erosion & Watershed Management Project, (NEWMAP), Engr. Izuchukwu Onwughara, regretted that plastics contribute in drainage blockages.

He assured that the Ministry and NEWMAP would continue to carry out sensitisation on how best to keep the environment safe from the menace of plastics and other non-biodegradable materials.

Contributing, Prof. Francis Otunta, the Vice Chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, represented by Prof. Emmanuel Nzegbula, said the essence of the exercise was to draw the attention of the world to the menace of plastics to the environment.

He recommended that paper bags be used instead of plastics, revealing that plastics take centuries to decompose and should not be littered in the environment but recycled.

The walk exercise, which saw participants march round the Umuahia town with the campaign of reducing the use of plastics and recycling them featured picking of plastics by the participants and attracted the Police Area Commander, the State Director of Information, Head Pollution Control and Environmental Health Department, stakeholders in environment issues, students of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, among others.