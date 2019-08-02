<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, has congratulated Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, OON, on his nomination as a Minister by President Muhammadu Buhari and his subsequent successful screening by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Governor Ikpeazu described Dr. Ogah as “a worthy and successful son of Abia State with a deep passion for public service” and expressed his profound joy and that of the people of Abia State on his emergence as a Minister Designate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to the Governor, “There comes a time when primordial political considerations must give way for deliberate and concerted efforts geared towards the collective good of our people. This is such a time. As the sole representative designate of the people of Abia State at the Federal Executive Council; statesmanship, good conscience and love for our people demand that we forge a strategic collaboration that will benefit the generality of the people of Abia State irrespective of political affiliations”.

Governor Ikpeazu who stated that he followed the screening process with keen interest, also thanked the three Senators from Abia State for working harmoniously to ensure that the process of Dr. Ogah’s confirmation by the Senate was seamless and devoid of any rancour from home, describing it as a clear example of the Abia Spirit of Unity.

Ikpeazu recalled with deep pride, the sterling performances of the last two Federal Ministers from the State, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala and Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah who brought pride to the State by using their exalted positions at the Federal Cabinet to drive the cause of the development of Abia State in addition to their primary assignments, and expressed confidence that Dr. Ogah will follow that same path, for the overall benefit of the people.