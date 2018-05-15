Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has charged the new Head of Service, HoS, of the state, Sir Onyi Wamah, to be effective and productive in the discharge of his duties.

Speaking at the swearing in of the new HoS at the Executive Council Chambers in Government House Umuahia, Governor Ikpeazu said that his administration is determined to work very hard to ensure the development of the state.

He therefore charged the newly sworn in HoS and three permanent secretaries to be effective and productive to ensure that his administration’s objective is achieved.

“A huge task and responsibilities have been given to you today in the state as the Head of Service and also to the three permanent secretaries. You must do your best to be effective and productive in the discharge of your duties. Our administration will leave no stone unturned to ensure the development of our dear state. We are more determined now than ever. I urge you to see your new assignments as part of our effort to reposition the state for greater achievements.”

In his response, the new HoS, Sir Wamah thanked the governor for the confidence reposed on him and promised to be effective and productive as charged by the governor.