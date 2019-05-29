<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Emeka Ihedioha of Imo, says ex-Gov. Rochas Okorocha’s administration degraded most institutions in Imo.

Ihedioha stated this in his inaugural speech shortly after being sworn in by Imo Chief Judge, Justice Paschal Nnadi, at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri on Wednesday.

The governor who sympathised with the people of the state over what he described as “debased and desecrated governance,” promised to remedy the damages done by the immediate past administration.

He solicited the cooperation of all stakeholders in the rebuilding process, pointing out that appropriate steps would be taken so as to restore faith and confidence in government.

His words: ” The outgoing administration degraded and destroyed most of our institutions and values. The legislature, the judiciary and the civil service, all suffered grievous assaults with the House of Assembly made redundant and court orders routinely disregarded.

“But Imo State will, as always, endure. Imo will revive and prosper again. We urge you to be courageous in this conviction for we are not captives of fear.

“We will not waste a day getting to work to renew the Imo promise of our founding fathers. Therefore we will take appropriate measures to restore faith and confidence in government.

“I stand ready to personally interface and facilitate with any person or company willing to establish business in Imo. Together we shall achieve the Imo of our dreams. Imo shall rise again, ” he assured.

In a reaction, however, Chief Press Secretary to Okorocha, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, said that he was not surprised as according to him, the outgoing governor left shoes too big to fit into.

Onwuemeodo listed Okorocha’s achievements to include, free education, security and urban renewal.

In his words: “Owerri is fastest growing city in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In 2011, no one could move out of their houses after 7.00 p.m. but today Imo is secure and businesses are thriving.

“We raised the bar and the shoes are just quite big,” he said.