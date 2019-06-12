<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Emeka Ihedioha of Imo says the new democracy day stands for free, fair election and electoral integrity in Nigerian history.

Ihedioha spoke through his Chief Press Secretary Mr Chibuike Onyeukwu in a statement made available to newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday.

Ihedioha urged Nigerians to always defend the motive for institutionalizing June 12 as national public holiday and democracy day.

He said the circumstances that led to institutionalizing June 12 as democracy day marked a watershed in the history of Nigerian political development.

The statement read in part: “The Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, wishes to felicitate with all Nigerians on the celebration of our new democracy day and I pray that Nigerians will uphold the integrity of June 12”.

“This development, no doubt has given meaning and context to Nigerian political history and development, let us always remember that June 12 epitomize the unbreakable will of the people in the face of tyranny”.

Newsmen report that President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed the bill declaring June 12 as Democracy Day and public holiday thereby annulling May 29 previously celebrated as the day.