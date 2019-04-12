<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to look for competent hands in forming his new cabinet.

Ganduje offered this advice while fielding questions from State House correspondents after a private meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said he was in the Presidential Villa to inform the Vice President that all was set for his visit to Kano State on Saturday for a marriage ceremony.

Ganduje said he also informed Osinbajo that Kano people were ready for him as they were delighted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the state.

“As far as I am concerned he should look for brains rather than considering political parties that may decide to undermine him later.

“ I think what is important is to get good brains, committed people who are experienced, who are achievers. I think that is what we need at this moment.’’

He said he was not jittery that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had approached the governorship election tribunal to challenge the outcome of the state governorship election.

Ganduje said that some political parties in the state had come together to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with his party, adding that a hand of friendship would be extended to the PDP.

The governor said that he had built a solid foundation for the development of the state, especially in terms of infrastructure, education and health.

“ So, we are taking Kano to the next level.

“We have seen the gaps that are existing in terms of development and we shall fill them and make Kano great,’’ he said.

On Nigeria’s ranking on the misery index, Ganduje said that he did not believe in such rankings as those behind it did not know Nigeria’s development agenda