Government College, Sabon Gari, Kano and its consultant, Nigeria SadlherHall Sports Management have urged the state government to release funds for the 2020 edition of the Dubai Super Cup.

The process to take part in the youth football competition started in 2018 with the state government reportedly paying $2500 for the tournament’s registration fee but the school missed both the 2018 and 2019 editions due to late release of fund.





However, the Team Tour Direct who are the organisers of the tournament have given the school the waiver to take part in this year’s edition the championship but that may not yet materialise should the government fail to release fund for the school.

Managing Director, Nigeria SadlherHall Sports Management, Jide Babatunde, said that the tournament is meant to expose the students to international events, even as he called on Governor Abdullahi Ganduje approval to ensure the school takes part in the tourney.

He said: “Government College Sabon Gari, Kano (GCK) was invited to take part in Youth Football Tournament (Dubai Super Cup) organised by Team Tours Direct in 2018.”