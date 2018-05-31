Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Thursday swore in four new khadis of the state Sharia Court of Appeal at the Government House, Kano.

The four Khadis are Mustafa Lalloki, Ahmad Gidado, Dalha Ahmad and Atiku Bello.

Mr Ganduje, who congratulated the judicial officers, urged them to discharge their duties in accordance with Islamic rules and regulations.

He said the new khadis were appointed based on merit after thorough screening, noting that the state government was aware of the financial demands of the judiciary.

He assured that in spite of prevailing economic challenges, the state government would do its best to settle some pending financial claims of the judicial officers.

Those who attended the ceremony included ‎the state’s Attorney General, Ibrahim Muktar, the Chief Judge, Nura Sagir, the Grand Khadi, Abdullahi Wayya and the National President of Nigeria Bar Association, Abubakar Mahmud.