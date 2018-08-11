Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has adopted another set of 100 children orphaned by Boko Haram insurgency to enjoy free education from primary up to tertiary education.

The last administration in Kano had in 2015 brought 100 children from Borno IDP camps and settled in a specially established Mariri Orphans Primary School, Kano.

At a reception organised for the children at Africa House, Government House, Kano, Governor Ganduje, assured that, the state would ensured the children attained greater height in their future endeavours.

The governor said “Kano state government is very serious about the future of these children. That was why we thought there should be a synergy between us and Borno state government. We have already promise to educate these children from primary school up to tertiary education.”

He maintained that, “you are our children and we will continue to cater for you until you become full grown individuals. We shall train you on both Islamic and Western education. Ours is to help shape your future. I am assuring you that you will not loose anything, even parental care.”

Ganduje further revealed that government got assistance for this effort from some development partners, non-governmental organisations, community based organisations, and other individuals in one way or the other.

He also commended the Borno state Government for releasing the children to come to Kano for schooling, as he assured that everything possible would be done to make them full grown responsible people.

The Borno state governor who was represented by the state commissioner for women affairs, Hajiya Fanta Shehu, said they were elated by the kind gesture shown to them by Kano state government, adding that, “This gesture reminds us of the long standing relationship between our two states, spanning for over 100 years.”

She disclosed that, “Kano is the only state in Nigeria that shows our children, affected by Boko Haram insurgency this kindness. We are very grateful.

Fanta Shehu said “some of these children are motherless, some fatherless and some lost both parents. I am repeating, Kano state is the only state in the federation that indicates interest in giving education to our children, we appreciate what Kano is doing.”