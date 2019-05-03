<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State, on Thursday sacked all the serving permanent secretaries in the state civil service.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Auwalu Muhammad Naiya, Public Relations Officer, in the Office of the Head of Service.

Ganduje directed the 33 permanent secretaries manning several ministries, agencies, and parastatals to hand over to the most senior director in their respective ministries, agencies and parastatals on or before May 8.

The statement read in part “in line with the present administration resolve to vigorously pursue/implement the regime initiatives embarked upon since its inception, and cognizant of the need to further ensure greater efficiency in service, as well as reinvigorate the top echelons of the civil service, Kano state government has relieved all permanent secretaries of their office with immediate effect.

“Accordingly they are to handover to the most senior director in their respective ministries/organization before May 8th 2019.

“In a related vein, all substantive Directors on grade level 16 or 17 as well as the permanent secretaries relieved of their appointment who are interested, could apply for the position of a permanent secretary in the state civil service and should submit their applications along with their curriculum vitae and notification of last promotion or appointment to this office on or before Thursday, May 9.”