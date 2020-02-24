<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has disclosed that his administration boosts local rice production to 3 million tonnes a year to meet the people’s demands on rice consumption.

Dr. Ganduje was speaking during the indigenous rice value-chain promotion programme organised by the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) in partnership with R CONNECT, held at Africa House, Kano.

He attributed this progress to the Agricultural policies being introduced by his government, which he said had created significant impacts on farmers production capacity especially on local rice production.

”Today, I am proud to state that because of the activities and policies of this administration towards agriculture, rice production in Kano has reached the level of 3 million tonnes in a year ” he affirmed.

The Governor represented by his Deputy and Commissioner, Ministry for Agriculture and Natural Resources Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Ggawuna remembered that before the inception of his administration in 2015, rice production was very low in the state but skyrocketed to 75% with the inception of his government

He explained that under the programme of Anchor borrowers alone, which is very popular, about 127,000 farmers had benefited in Kano from the inception of the programme.





Governor Ganduje lamented the habit of critics who perpetuate false statements with regards to government policies on agriculture in Nigeria, arguing that ” we in the sector and the farmers know very well about the good impacts of those policies to agricultural development.

Ganduje assured that his administration would continue to do its best for the farmers in the aspects of technology, agricultural extension and seeds provision, stressing that the issue of Fertilizer is no more a problem in Kano as the State performs well on Fertilizer production.

He added ” while doing that on Fertilizer, the Federal Government came with Fertilizer intervention committee which is also doing well and brought about progress in the issue of Fertilizer production “.

The Governor who described the programme as timely in promoting local rice production and patronage in Nigeria, called on the farmers to cooperate with CBN and those institutions that give loans to derive maximum benefits of such programmes.

The Federal Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Alhaji Sabo Nanono represented by the Kano State Chairman All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Alhaji Farouk Rabi’u Mudi, appreciated the effort of the State in terms of its growing figures on rice production which rose from 25% to almost 100%.

”Kano State in general, in rice production is the highest in Nigeria because over 400,000 hectares are being produced in Nigeria but 127,000 hectares are being produced in Kano alone ” the Minister justified.