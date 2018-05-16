The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has reconciled the two warring factions of the state House of Assembly.

Following the reconciliation which brought the crisis to an end, the Assembly will reopen on Thursday to further consolidate the resolutions reached at the meeting.

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, revealed this in a statement to reporters in Kano on Wednesday that the reconciliation meeting was held late Tuesday night at the Government House.

Garba said that the meeting was held between representatives of the two feuding factions and Governor Ganduje who intervened to resolve the crisis.

He said the intervention was done in the interest of peace and democratic development of the state.

Garba restated that the meeting was held in a matured and responsible manner.

One the aggrieved lawmakers had on Tuesday removed two principal officers even as the police prevented the 24 legislators who stormed the House entry into the complex.

The spokesman of the legislators and a former Speaker of the House, Alhaji Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, had announced the decision of the members while addressing journalists outside the Assembly Complex at Audu Bako Secretariat.