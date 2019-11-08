<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has presented a budget proposal of N197.6 billion for 2020 before Kano State House of Assembly.

Of the sum, about N79.9 billion (40 per cent) goes for recurrent expenditure while capital expenditure got about N117.7 billion (60 per cent).

Education took the lion share of N49.9 billion (25.23 per cent) while Works and Infrastructure were next with N33.8 billion.

According to Ganduje, the proposed budget will be funded with a recurrent revenue projection of N143 billion from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and estimated N66 billion monthly allocation from the Federal Government.

The capital projects will be funded with over N23 billion internal and external loans, he added.