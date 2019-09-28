<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, says he does not have plans to dethrone the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The duo have been in a long-standing feud since Ganduje facilitated the creation of four new emirates – Bichi, Karaye, Rano, and Gaya – leaving Sanusi in control of only 10 out of 44 local government areas.

A group based in Kano, Renaissance Coalition, alleged in a statement by its spokesman, Ibrahim Waiya, that Kano government was planning to transfer Sanusi to Bichi Emirate.

The group also said that there were plans to depose the monarch if he resists the move.

Renaissance Coalition, however, warned that moving ahead with the transfer could throw Kano into a state of unrest.

It threatened that if Ganduje goes ahead with the plan, it would petition the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in Kano.

Chief Press Secretary to Ganduje, Abba Anwa, when contacted on Friday, said there was no such plan in the books.