Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has ordered the newly inaugurated Emirs in the state to ensure that every child in their domains is sent to school.

The governor, who attended a modest reception organized by the new Emirs, also advised the traditional rulers to take records of strangers and new comers in their midst.

The Emirs, he advised, should also push their people to devote themselves to commercial agriculture as well as to ensure that their people took due advantages of health facilities.

At event which held at the Indoor arena of the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata, Ganduje explained: “The challenges of development are too many, are too weighty to be left in the hands of a highly centralized traditional institution.”

Ganduje explained that the event was initiated by the four newly appointed traditional rulers to appreciate the government on their appointments.

He said that the creation of the emirates, was well rooted in a strong foundation and that the law was irreversible.

Adducing reasons for the creation of the emirates, he said that historically, Kano’s traditional rulers had been independent of one another.

He noted that the government took the factor into consideration.

Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero is the new emir of Bichi, one of the newly created emirates in Kano State.

The Sarkin or district heads of Karaye, Gaya and Rano, are the three other emirs appointed by the government following the enactment of Kano Emirs Appointment and Deposition Amendment Law 2019 by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Alhaji Tafida Abubakar 11 becomes the emir of Karaye and Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir Gaya, the emir of Gaya.

Dr Ibrahim Abubakar 11 is the emir of Rano.

All the emirates were excised from the Kano emirate under the kingship of Muhammadu Sanusi 11.