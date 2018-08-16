Governor Abdullahi Umar of Kano State has said that the successful implementation of the National Identification Number nationwide, would promote all round economic development of the country.

The Governor made the assertion at the official launch of the Sixty (60) Days Emergency Period for the Enhancement of NIN and Voter Cards in the State.

Loveday Ogbonna, Head, Corporate Communications, National Identification Management Commission disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Ganduje was quoted as saying that the 60 days emergency programme was launched as an intensive enlightenment and sensitisation campaign for residents of Kano State.

The governor noted that several countries across the world made use of the identity number to transform governance and improve service delivery in the areas of planning, education, agriculture, housing, finances and provision of social amenities for their subjects.

He called on all residents of the state to avail themselves this opportunity and ensure that they registered and obtained their NINs as soon as possible, especially during these dedicated 60 days.

According to the governor, the NIN will facilitate the move to strengthen the security of lives and property in the country.

Ganduje said: “The NIN will eliminate fraud and theft by providing convenient means of verifying identity in everyday transactions.

“It will also tackle challenges of ghost workers, combat corruption and make it more difficult for criminals to have multiple identities.

“The significance of the NIN cannot be overemphasised as it establishes the foundation, identity to allow service providing organisations confirm individual’s eligibility for a service, benefit or function in the country.”

Ganduje, however, said that his administration would continue to support the NIMC to ensure that the residents of the state registered and obtained NIN.

He said: “We will collaborate with the Commission in the production and issuance of the National e-ID Cards to people of Kano State and possibly the whole North-West region of the country.

“In addition, the Government is making effort to ensure that Kano State indigenes participate as key stakeholders in the forthcoming ecosystem project, aimed at boosting the enrolment coverage and increase the enrolment outlet, through private partnership arrangement.”