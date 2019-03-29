<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has donated N100,000 to each of the corps members attacked by some armed robbers on their way to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp at Kusalla in Karaye Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, who made the donation on Friday while declaring open the 2019 batch ‘A’ three-week orientation course, said the token was meant to cushion the effect of the attack on them.

Ganduje further urged the corps members to be agents of unity by promoting peace and harmonious coexistence in the country.

He also advised the corp members to integrate well with their host communities at their places of primary assignments.

He assured them of maximum protection during their service year and also pledged to continue to pay their N5,000 monthly state allowance.

The governor, however, said medical doctors, nurses and pharmacists would receive higher allowances.

Ganduje blamed the elite for divisive tendencies characterising the national polity.

“Our problem in Nigeria is not the ordinary people but the elite because of political considerations; they tend to divide us along religious and tribal lines because of vested interest.

Earlier, the NYSC Coordinator in Kano State, Alhaji Ladan Baba, confirmed the reported armed robbery attack on six corps members deployed for the mandatory one-year national service in the state.

He said they were attacked between Gwarzo and the permanent orientation camp at Kusala Dam, Karaye.

According to the coordinator, 2,163 corps members took an oath of allegiance to national service in the state.

He said out of the 2,163 corp members so far registered, 1,139 are males.

The coordinator also congratulated the governor on his re-election.

Baba congratulated the corps members for the successful completion of their studies, urging them to gear up for the activities at the camp.