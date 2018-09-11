The Kano State Government will develop nearly 300 hectares of irrigable land at the downstream of Tudun Wada Dam in Tudun Wada Local Government Area, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said.

“The project will be executed with a development facility that will be provided by the Islamic Development Bank,” the governor explained.

During a visit to the project site last Saturday evening, Ganduje stated that the project would tremendously improve livelihoods and revamp economic activities in the area.

“The irrigation infrastructure to be provided will be enough for increased production of variety of agricultural products particularly maize, rice and vegetables.

“The impact of this project will be big as people around this area will be engaged in year – round farming when the irrigation infrastructure are fully in place”, he maintained.

Ganduje also inspected on-going installation of six pumps at the adjoining Tudun Wada Water treatment plant, which were recently procured from Germany, at N70 million. When completed, the facility will provide uninterrupted water supply to Tudun Wada town and neighboring communities.