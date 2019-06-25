<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano State Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has restated the commitment of his administration to continue to partner with relevant agencies to ensure higher level of economic transformation in the State.

Ganduje gave the assurance while receiving delegation from the Federal Treasury under the leadership of the Accountant General of the Federation Alhaji Ahmed Idris who paid him a Courtesy Visit in his office.

The Governor represented by his Deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, said the partnership linkages would allow the State to provide a befitting atmosphere for both foreign and local investors to come in to the State for their business transactions.

“We have done a lot in terms of economic. As you can see, this administration is partnering with all relevant agencies to ensure economic transformation to a higher level of development.

“Kano has championed the issue of commerce not only in northern Nigeria but in the Sub-Saharan Africa, that is why His Royal Highness Malam Muhammadu Sunusi II has been made to be the chairman of the investment committee in the State ” he explained.

Ganduje further assured the delegation that his door would continue to be opened at all times for any economic issue that may be brought before him, adding that he would be ready to support any effort from individual or groups that would move the State forward.

“We will do everything possible to make you feel comfortable so that you will be able to hold the workshop and the subsequent meeting successfully” Ganduje said.

He conveyed the appreciation of the good people of Kano State to President Muhammadu Buhari for extending the tenure of the present Accountant General of the Federation Alhaji Ahmed Idris for being a patriotic indigent from Kano.

Earlier, the Accountant General of the Federation Alhaji Ahmed Idris told the Governor that they were in Kano for a 3-day workshop tagged ” Accountability and Transparency as Catalyst to economic recovery” organised for Treasury officers and other Stakeholders, as well as Meeting of the Federal Account Allocation Committee.

“The workshop will feature papers presentations by key Stakeholders including regulatory agencies such as EFCC, ICPC, Academies, Bankers and some other Stakeholders. It will be a gathering where we will discuss on public finance management and treasury activities to enlighten ourselves, to educate ourselves and to build capacity ” he disclosed.

Ahmed maintained that he personally found it pertinent to bring the workshop to Kano because of the obvious economic benefits which according to him Kano Stands to drive from.

He added “I must register our appreciation and special recognition of the assistance, support and the hospitality that the Kano State Government has extended to all of us by way of provision of the venue, accommodation, transportation and many other logistics and security in particular”