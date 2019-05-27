<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Sunday inaugurated 36 new permanent secretaries in the state civil service.

The governor had on Friday appointed the new permanent secretaries.

‎Ganduje while swearing-in the new permanent secretaries at the Government House, Kano, urged them to remain committed to the cause of the state.‎

The governor, who said their elevation was based on merit, urged them to also assist him to realise his commitment to take the state to the next level.

‎He called on the appointees to inculcate the spirit of accountability, discipline and responsible conduct in the conduct of their duties.‎

‎”To whom much is given, much is expected and our expectation is very high on you. So, I hope you will serve your respective ministries as expected,” he said.‎

The governor congratulated the new permanent secretaries and wished them well as they take up their new responsibilities.‎

The swearing-in was performed by Mr Ibrahim Muktar, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.